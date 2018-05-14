Similar to the classic will-they-won’t-they sitcom scenario, we seem to be stuck in a continuous loop of in-display fingerprint sensor rumors that never ultimately pan out for Samsung’s high-end smartphones.

The latest Galaxy flagship that was guaranteed at one point to hide the biometric recognition technology underneath the screen only to reportedly fail and produce another delay is the Note 9.

This could see daylight a little earlier than you probably expect to fend off Apple’s impressive next-gen iPhone trio, possibly opening the door for a Galaxy S10 launch in January 2019. The anniversary device needs something special to properly celebrate the family’s milestone, and with a foldable design almost certainly out of the question, FOD integration may become essential.

FOD, aka Fingerprint On Display, functionality has already been implemented on a number of Vivo and Huawei phones, but Samsung is taking its time for a very good reason, at least according to a new report from Korea.

In order to vastly improve the accuracy and durability of existing in-display fingerprint scanners, the world’s largest smartphone vendor might be working on an in-house ultrasonic solution.

Ultrasonic technology is significantly pricier and trickier to mass-manufacture than its optical counterpart, but in the long haul, it’s expected to prevail on home appliances, automobiles and the IoT industry in addition to mobile devices.

Samsung’s ultrasonic FOD development is purportedly “complete” already, but yields and accuracy have to be improved before the “invisible” sensor is commercialized, hence the need to wait for the Galaxy S10.