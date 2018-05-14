Amazon completely spills the OnePlus 6 beans, confirming prices and revealing colors
The mother of all OnePlus 6 leaks is here, courtesy of none other than e-commerce giant Amazon, which appears to have jumped the gun in Germany, revealing (or rather confirming) essentially everything we need to know about the next “flagship killer.”
Unsurprisingly, the premature European product listing page has been deleted shortly after going live, but nothing ever gets lost on the internet, so all the disclosed information is still floating around in some form or another.
Perhaps the juiciest detail divulged by Amazon’s German branch is the phone’s not-so-steep recommended retail price. If this proves legit, and we have every reason to expect that, the OnePlus 6 will fetch 519 Euro in an “entry-level” 6GB RAM/64GB ROM configuration, and just €50 more with 8 gigs of memory and 128 of internal storage space. That’s not a lot costlier than the 5T, which started at €499 on the old continent, and it makes us confident of reasonable $519 and $569 US price tags.
Rendered a couple of times already, the OP6 was shown in much greater detail and more polished form on the e-commerce platform over the weekend, revealing Midnight Black and Mirror Black finishes. No white version at launch, it seems, at least not in Germany, although it’s hard to complain when checking out the reflective beauty of the “Mirror Black” option.
In terms of specifications, we knew exactly what to expect, but it’s always nice to gain validation from a rock-solid source like Amazon. The OnePlus 6 will be packing the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, squeezing a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen (with a notch) into a similar body as that of the 5T, adding water resistance into the mix, as well as super slow-motion video recording capabilities to an already robust combination of 16 and 20MP rear-facing cameras.
Only a couple of days to go until the handset will become officially official, and according to Amazon, actual sales are slated to begin as early as May 22.