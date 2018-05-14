iOS

12-inch Macbook (2016) gets $300 discount on Woot!

Until 1am Eastern tonight, you can save a good deal on 2016’s 12-inch MacBook through Amazon’s flash sale site Woot!

The higher-end model is on sale, featuring a 6th-generation Intel Core m5 processor, 8GB of DDR3 RAM, 512GB of storage and a Retina display. These devices are in new condition and were originally purposed for warranty replacements, but have been cleared over to Amazon with Woot’s 90-day limited warranty now applied. That said, you’ll have to deal with the finicky butterfly switches on the cramped keyboard.

This MacBook originally went for $1,299.99, but has been cut down to $999.99 — 23 percent off — for today only. Shipments are pegged for May 24. Click on the source link below this story to get at this deal.

