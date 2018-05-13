Go and stop: T-Mobile LG V30 Android Oreo OTA rolled out, stopped
Mark this down as one big “booboo.”
T-Mobile is the only major US carrier that has yet to roll out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to its LG V30 users. The Un-carrier had advised that LG had suffered delays in pushing the package over for review. It took up until last week before it sent out the OTA — some 40 days after AT&T did the same.
But just yesterday, T-Mobile has stopped the roll-out. In a support forum post, the company said that it was fielding quite a few customer complaints on the update over the past several days. Some customer saw those problems smooth over.
“While it looks like for the most part, our folks are in the clear, the reports were significant enough to inspire the software test team to pause the update temporarily while they investigate more to determine whether the update is truly ready to roll.”
The network had previously paused its Oreo roll-out for the Galaxy Note 8. It seems as though several manufacturers have had trouble with Oreo even with unlocked unit updates.
No clear timeline on the reboot for the V30, though.