What happened to responsibility at Google I/O 2018? | #PNWeekly 304 (LIVE at 1p ET)

Google I/O has wrapped up, but all the big news was made on Tuesday’s keynote address. From Google Assistant making calls that sound quite human to Android P’s better battery bonanza, we have it all covered for you.

Plus, ZTE at a standstill and net neutrality is set for death. All on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from the special time of 1:00pm Eastern on May 11th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Recording Date

May 11, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

 

News

  • ZTE: Just about completely shut down at this point
  • Pixel Watch: Coming this fall with Google hardware?
  • Net neutrality: FCC announces kill date of June 11
  • Digital health: Just having a smartphone around takes away your attention

Google I/O 2018

See you soon!

