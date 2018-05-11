Google I/O has wrapped up, but all the big news was made on Tuesday’s keynote address. From Google Assistant making calls that sound quite human to Android P’s better battery bonanza, we have it all covered for you.

Plus, ZTE at a standstill and net neutrality is set for death. All on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from the special time of 1:00pm Eastern on May 11th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 304

Recording Date

May 11, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

News

ZTE: Just about completely shut down at this point

Pixel Watch: Coming this fall with Google hardware?

Net neutrality: FCC announces kill date of June 11

Digital health: Just having a smartphone around takes away your attention

Google I/O 2018

Android P: Still obsessed with battery life

Beta: 11 devices ready for beta testing, thanks in part to Qualcomm

Dashboard: Limiting use of Google services

Google Assistant: Duplex wows the crowd

Google Photos: Colorize black-and-white photos

Google Maps: New visual positioning system

See you soon!