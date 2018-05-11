iOS

Olixar producing clear cases for iPhone SE 2

The iPhone SE 2 is back in the headlines with thanks to case maker Olixar and MobileFun, the retailer that has been stocking its products early for pre-order. You may remember them from producing LG G7 ThinQ cases based off of unofficial artist renders.

Well, these cases for the iPhone SE 2 look to be covering some rough draft renders — what we’ll generously call them — but they all picture this budget iPhone with a Super Retina-style display with a notch and edge-to-edge screen, but with a single rear camera. It looks as though the phone will also adopt a glass panel for the rear side.

There’s no vision of the top or bottom sides. Ultimately, whether this phone will be equipped with a headphone jack will depend on if it adopts the prior iPhone SE’s design language or the newer iPhone X style.

The cases are available for pre-order at $8.23 apiece.

