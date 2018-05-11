Android

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors of the Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and a possible Pixel Watch. Then we talk about the OnePlus 6 CAD renders that just emerged and what they mean for the device design. Then we discuss the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and how it’ll bring design differences to the current one. The iPhone SE 2018 follows as we hear that the glass back is actually making an appearance. We end today’s show talking about the BOGO deals you can for the iPhone on T-Mobile.

Stories:
BOGO iPhone deal back at T-Mobile: $700 off a second iPhone 8 or iPhone X
Galaxy Note 9 will be slightly smaller and pack more punch than Note 8
OnePlus 6 CAD renders are here, trade-in deals and ‘Fast AF Sale’ around the corner
“High confidence” on Pixel Watch with Pixel 3 event this fall

