Google Assistant voices, Google Photos Color Pop now available

Some new features announced at Google I/O are now just starting to become available to consumers at large for use.

Six new voices for Google Assistant are being rolled out, adding to the two already on-board. To toggle between the voices, open up the Assistant app, tap the hamburger icon at the top side and go to Settings. From there, hit Preferences and then Assistant voice. The voices were compiled using Google’s WaveNet algorithms.


Google Photos is also pushing out the new Color Pop feature, though Android Police that it’s actual availability has been questionable. It has, however, gotten the changelog for the feature:

Color pop

Starting today, you might start seeing these new creations in the Assistant tab. The subject of your photo will stay in color, but the background will be in black and white.

This likely means that Color Pop will be an Auto Awesome feature that will be generated periodically when the artificial intelligence deems that a subject is able to be clearly traced out and the background is able to be desaturated to dramatic effect. Users will have to peek into the Assistant tab of the Google Photos app.

