Galaxy Note 9 will be slightly smaller and pack more punch than Note 8

Galaxy S9 Plus vs Note 8

We’re just a few scant months out from a new Galaxy Note phone. No better time than the present to present a couple of details you might want to nitpick at.

For one, well-regarded Chinese tech analyst Ice Universe has tweeted that the Note 9 will be 2mm “shorter” than its predecessor.

Reducing top and bottom bezels on that Infinity Display will be challenging for some time, but taking things down to 160mm may or may not be important to your grippiness.

Will this shrinkage allow for an in-display fingerprint sensor? Ice Universe says no.

But a recent Geekbench benchmark log notes that SM-N960U — the international unlocked version of the Galaxy Note 9’s expected model name — will have a Snapdragon 845 chipset from Qualcomm and 6GB of RAM, matching what has previously been limited editions only available in China and Korea, not just the standard 4GB. No word on storage size, though.

Even with consistent benchmark results, we’re going to keep our eyes out for more evidence on more standard RAM.

