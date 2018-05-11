BlackBerry

BlackBerry KEY2 event scheduled for June 7

TCL’s BlackBerry Mobile is just about ready to unveil what we’ve been calling “Athena” in New York as the BlackBerry KEY2.

The company tweeted that an event will be held on June 7 at 10am.

Up to this point, we’ve seen certification paperwork for this phone. The specifications have pretty much been set from a disclosure from Chinese regulator TENAA: an octa-core processor with 6GB of RAM, a 4.5 inch 3:2 display, dual rear cameras and a hardware keyboard — indeed, the KEYone is set for a pretty decent successor if this is what we have to look forward to next month.

