Android

Australia’s Telstra stops sales of ZTE phones

Contents
Advertisement

This week, it was reported that ZTE has halted major operations at the company and that employees are reporting to work with nothing to do. The tech firm’s first-party sales platform has suspended business while it awaits any response from the US Commerce Department over its imports ban.

We’re now learning that the true toll for ZTE is only beginning.

Mobile World Live reports that Australian carrier Telstra has announced that it has stopped carrying ZTE’s phones as a direct response to the cessation of operations. 19 smartphones and three mobile hotspot devices have been pulled from store shelves.

“We will be contacting customers directly to let them know that there is no immediate impact to their phone or mobile broadband device arising from the issues with ZTE,” said Michele Garra, Telstra’s head of product innovation and strategy, “and that they can continue to use it as usual. We will also assure them that should this change, we will contact them to step them through their options.”

United States prepaid carriers including Boost Mobile and MetroPCS currently carry a wide range of low-end ZTE devices. AT&T also still carries the ZTE Axon M. No word on changes as of yet here.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
Mobile World Live
Posted In
Android, Other OS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Australia, business, carriers, China, News, sales, smartphones, Telstra, ZTE
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.