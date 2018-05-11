Australia’s Telstra stops sales of ZTE phones

This week, it was reported that ZTE has halted major operations at the company and that employees are reporting to work with nothing to do. The tech firm’s first-party sales platform has suspended business while it awaits any response from the US Commerce Department over its imports ban.

We’re now learning that the true toll for ZTE is only beginning.

Mobile World Live reports that Australian carrier Telstra has announced that it has stopped carrying ZTE’s phones as a direct response to the cessation of operations. 19 smartphones and three mobile hotspot devices have been pulled from store shelves.

“We will be contacting customers directly to let them know that there is no immediate impact to their phone or mobile broadband device arising from the issues with ZTE,” said Michele Garra, Telstra’s head of product innovation and strategy, “and that they can continue to use it as usual. We will also assure them that should this change, we will contact them to step them through their options.”

United States prepaid carriers including Boost Mobile and MetroPCS currently carry a wide range of low-end ZTE devices. AT&T also still carries the ZTE Axon M. No word on changes as of yet here.