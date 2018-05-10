Xiaomi Redmi S2 starts at around $160 in China with 2:1 screen, selfie focus, dual rear cameras

Xiaomi’s Redmi-series mid-range smartphone branding has gotten pretty confusing of late, but the newly unveiled S2 should be relatively easy to remember. The “S” stands for selfie, and although the Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a more impressive 20MP front-facing camera, the Xiaomi Redmi S2 is significantly cheaper, starting at the measly equivalent of $160 or so.

Your ultra-low-cost 16MP selfie shooter is LED flash-equipped and AI-enhanced for solid performance in difficult lighting conditions, as well as various portrait-taking and beauty-improving tricks.

Larger, arguably prettier and more powerful than the 5.7-inch Redmi 5, the 6-inch Xiaomi Redmi S2 settles for the same mediocre HD+ (1440 x 720) screen resolution while sharing a respectable octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with the 6-inch Redmi 5 Plus.

Comparisons aside, this is a fairly well-balanced budget phone with other decent specs in tow like dual 12 + 5MP rear-facing cameras, a 3080mAh battery, fingerprint recognition, Face Unlock capabilities, Android 8.1 Oreo software, and up to 4GB RAM paired with 64GB internal storage.

The aforementioned starting price of roughly $160 (999 yuan) is good for only half that local digital hoarding room and 3 gigs of memory, while the higher-end configuration fetches CNY 1,299, or $205.

Set to exclusively go on sale in China on May 17, the metal-made Redmi S2 features a unique and eye-catching antenna design, with color options including rose gold, champagne gold and platinum silver. No words on international availability yet.