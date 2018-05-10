OnePlus was the first smartphone-making company to try to capitalize on the cryptocurrency trend, and although the April 1-released PeiCoin turned out to be a real thing, Sirin Labs is now looking to take the mobile “blockchain experience” to a whole new level.

With pre-loaded support for “major” cryptocurrencies and tokens, the Swiss company’s first of (optimistically) many Finney devices is scheduled to “hit markets later this year.” After raising no less than $157.8 million in crowdfunding, the world’s first “blockchain smartphone” is just about ready to start production.

Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, will be in charge of the phone’s actual design and manufacturing, while Sirin Labs is entirely focused on leading the development of the “cold storage wallet hardware and the Sirin OS.”

Said “embedded cold storage wallet” will be tamper-resistant, including a “Secure Hardware Element”, and joining forces with the proprietary Sirin OS and Token Conversion Service to enable “seamless and automatic token conversions for the use of different decentralized applications, without the hassle of obtaining the different tokens through an exchange.”

That’s a lot of buzzwords, even for a little-known company trying to make it in the hyper-competitive smartphone landscape, so let’s quickly talk specs. These look pretty great on paper… if the Sirin Finney can hit stores in no more than a couple of months, including a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, Google-certified Android 8.1 software, 128GB internal storage, and a 2:1 6-inch display with a nice 402 ppi count.

The final design is “coming soon”, with some renders of early prototypes certainly looking… different, and a decidedly premium IP52 water-resistant build combining a metal frame with a Gorilla Glass back. Alas, there will only be one 12MP rear-facing camera and one 8MP selfie shooter, with battery capacity set to exceed 3000mAh (no idea by how much), an “ultra-secure” fingerprint sensor, “high quality” speaker and microSD support also in tow. Color us intrigued!