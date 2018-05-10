Samsung still has a couple of aces up its sleeve to try to get the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to outsell their predecessors, as well as Apple’s traction-losing competition, including beefing up the internal storage of the two’s US unlocked variants.

In keeping with tradition, the world’s top smartphone vendor is also expanding the selection of paint jobs available for the company’s latest flagship products, at least in one paramount market for the time being.

Meet the China-exclusive Burgundy Red S9 and S9 Plus, regionally up for grabs at the same prices as all other color options. Specifically, 5,799 and 6,099 yuan as far as the smaller, single camera model is concerned in 64 and 128GB storage configurations, while a snazzy 128 gig GS9+ fetches a whopping CNY 6,999 (roughly $1,100).

For those of you who don’t remember, the Galaxy S9 duo was unveiled less than three months ago in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Titanium Gray and Lilac Purple flavors, although you can’t exactly find all four colors in every single market around the world.

Hopefully, the red hot S9s will not stay exclusive to the world’s largest smartphone market for long, and if recent history is any indication, we can probably expect one or two more special shades released by the end of the year. That said, it’s going to be hard to beat the magnetism of this Burgundy Red blend, showcased in both press renders and real-life photographs making the Chinese social media rounds.