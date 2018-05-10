Even after a steady stream of product leaks and pre-release announcements, both intentional and seemingly accidental, there’s still reason to talk about the OnePlus 6 in anticipation of its proper May 16 debut.

You can never have too many reliable depictions of such a highly anticipated phone, although it’s been crystal clear for a long time how this bad boy is supposed to look. The iPhone X (and OPPO R15)-inspired notch is rendered again today by a very dependable source based on factory CADs, along with two vertically-arranged rear-facing cameras, an oval-shaped fingerprint reader, headphone jack and USB Type-C port.

There are no big surprises to glean from this fresh batch of OnePlus 6 illustrations, and we still expect the water-resistant, glass-backed flagship handset to sport a 6.28-inch AMOLED screen with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution.

The rest of the features are also pretty much guaranteed, but if you fear you may not be able to afford the device, it’s probably a good idea to check out the Chinese company’s newly improved trade-in program. At least if you live in Europe.

You can get up to €280 off the OP6 list price within just two weeks of shipping OnePlus your old phone, although the typical terms and conditions apply. You need a pretty great device in perfect working condition to score the maximum discount, but for what it’s worth, there’s “a little extra” available for eligible trade-ins of OnePlus handsets.

Meanwhile, over in India, you can secure your place at the front of the e-line by pre-booking the OnePlus 6 on Amazon between May 13 and 16. You’ll need to cough up Rs. 1,000, which you’ll then be able to use towards purchasing the phone. An extra Rs. 1,000 will be offered as a cashback bonus, along with an extended 3-month warranty if you choose to participate in the “Fast AF Sale.”