What initially seemed guaranteed for an April 27 announcement in China under the rebooted Nokia X6 name is now expected to make its formal debut on May 16 as simply the Nokia X. A few of the mid-range phone’s specifications were previously revealed, along with renders depicting an iPhone X-inspired front design and dual rear-facing cameras lacking Zeiss branding.

But now the cat is properly out of the bag, thanks to Nokia TA-1099 certification paperwork released by the Chinese FCC-equivalent Tenaa agency. This confirms the handset’s trendy look, although its notch is not exactly conspicuous with the screen switched off, as well as a complete list of features indeed including up to 6GB RAM.

Interestingly, it appears Nokia X memory configurations will range from 3 to 6 gigs, with a 4GB variant in the middle, and either 32 or 64GB internal storage space. Android 8.1 Oreo is set to run the software show out the box, with an unnamed 1.8GHz octa-core processor in charge of (reasonable) raw performance.

That’s probably Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636, paired with a 3000mAh battery for (hopefully) respectable endurance times between charges. It’s definitely worth pointing out that the 5.8-inch Nokia X is significantly lighter than both the 5.5-inch second-gen 6 and 6-inch 7 Plus, at 151 grams. Roughly as thin as the latter, at 7.99mm, it’s also shorter and narrower than both its “cousins”, at 147.2 x 70.98mm.

Bottom line, this is a compact phone with thin bezels, and a solid 2280 x 1080 display resolution yielding a 19:9 aspect ratio. At least one of its rear shooters sports a generous 16MP sensor, and so does the single selfie cam, putting the icing on a reportedly affordable mid-range cake. Let’s just hope the Nokia X will not be sold exclusively in the world’s largest smartphone market.