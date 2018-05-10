Android

Moto G6 and E5 series spreading to sales points and carriers in US and Canada

Moto G6 Play

The latest entry- and mid-level releases from Motorola are making their way across the world and we’re finally seeing signs that they’re coming to North America. The company announced that Mexico will see the Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus in Mexico next week.

At around $249, the Moto G6 will be one of the most abundant items in the series in the United States and Canada. Here are all the retailers and carrier partners that will stock it. All carrier availability is on prepaid plans unless noted:

  • Republic Wireless
  • Ting
  • TracFone
  • Verizon
  • Videotron (postpaid)
  • Best Buy
  • B&H Photo
  • Fry’s
  • Target
  • Walmart

The Moto G6 Play amps up the battery while keeping specs and pricing reachable at $199. And it’s going to be at way more carriers:

  • AT&T (postpaid)
  • Boost Mobile
  • Cricket Wireless (as Moto G6 Forge)
  • Republic Wireless
  • Ting Wireless
  • Verizon
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Bell (pre/post)
  • Freedom Mobile (pre/post)
  • SaskTel (pre/post)
  • Videotron (postpaid)
  • Virgin Mobile (pre/post)
  • Best Buy
  • B&H Photo
  • Fry’s
  • Target

Moto E5 Plus

Continuing with this shotgun carriage strategy, we find that the Moto E5 won’t be coming to this continent at all, but the Moto E5 Play will be available at the following locations for an undisclosed price:

  • Boost Mobile
  • Cricket Wireless (as Moto E5 Cruise)
  • Sprint (postpaid)
  • Verizon
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Xfinity Mobile (postpaid)
  • Bell (pre/post)
  • chatr (pre/post)
  • Fido (pre/post)
  • Freedom Mobile (pre/post)
  • Lucky Mobile (pre/post)
  • Rogers (pre/post)
  • SaskTel (pre/post)
  • Virgin Mobile (pre/post)

As for the E5 Plus with an MSRP of €169 or $199, it seems that Boost Mobile, Cricket Mobile and Sprint’s postpaid operation will carry this phone.

