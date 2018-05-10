Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors that the iPhone SE will be all display and bring a smaller notch than the iPhone X. Then we talk about LG bringing us another Wear OS smartwatch very soon. HTC follows as we hear that the HTC U12+ will bring some translucent color options. Then we talk about the status of Apple’s battery replacement program. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for Sony Xperia devices in the US.

Stories:

– Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra goes another $40 off, Xperia XZ2 Compact scores Verizon certification

– LG apparently confirming new Wear OS watch for June

– Translucent HTC U12+ bringing back a color trend

– iPhone battery replacements now happening “without delay,” kind of

– Reputable case maker strongly believes the iPhone SE (2018) will ape the X notch