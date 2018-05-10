Android

iPhone SE 2018 with smaller notch, LG Wear OS device soon & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the rumors that the iPhone SE will be all display and bring a smaller notch than the iPhone X. Then we talk about LG bringing us another Wear OS smartwatch very soon. HTC follows as we hear that the HTC U12+ will bring some translucent color options. Then we talk about the status of Apple’s battery replacement program. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for Sony Xperia devices in the US.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra goes another $40 off, Xperia XZ2 Compact scores Verizon certification
LG apparently confirming new Wear OS watch for June
Translucent HTC U12+ bringing back a color trend 
iPhone battery replacements now happening “without delay,” kind of
Reputable case maker strongly believes the iPhone SE (2018) will ape the X notch

