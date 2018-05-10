“High confidence” on Pixel Watch with Pixel 3 event this fall

“Made by Google” lives on for another year and this year, it will include a watch.

Leaks reporter Evan Blass is relying on “a reliable source” telling him “with high confidence” that a watch will be released with Google’s annual hardware event this fall.

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me — with high confidence — that Google’s fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

WinFuture‘s renowned Roland Quandt mentioned that there will be “three” watches, but it is unclear if he’s talking about sizes, styles, variants or models.

There is gonna be more than one, it seems. More like three. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 10, 2018

The supposition that it’s a Pixel watch signals some key factors we can further presume. As Google refreshes its Android Wear platform into Wear OS, we suspect it will be on this watch. We may also start hearing about ODM candidates in the near future — HTC and LG made the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, respectively. And, for all we’ve seen, Google will want to latch onto major spec improvements in the foreground for wearables and that may include battery-efficient cellular connectivity. But alas, we’ve got months of gap discussion and, we can hope, plenty more leaks to go.

In addition to that piece of information, we also hear that the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be coming along with second-generation Pixel Buds — wireless earbuds that have been panned for their plasticky feel, uncomfortable fit and half-baked Google Assistant voice features.