78% off the most car-friendly smartphone mount ever

Car mounts for dashboards and windshields are incredibly popular, but they often leave a stain on your car when you move them around. Avoid this trouble with the U-Grip Cup Holder Car Mount for Phones and Tablets. Now, you can use GPS hands-free without worrying about damaging your car in the process.

What’s especially neat about the U-Grip Cup Holder Car Mount is that it can extend to fit not only your phone, but also mount your tablet as well. The flexible neck will give you 360 degrees of rotation for ultimate convenience.

At 78% off, the U-Grip Cup Holder Car Mount for Phones and Tablets is yours for just $12.99.

by Christopher Jin