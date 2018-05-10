Android

BQ Aquaris X2 and X2 Pro are two new additions to Android One

Overview
Processor

X2: Qualcomm SDM636 Snapdragon 636
Octa-core (8x1.8GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 509 GPU

X2 Pro: Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660
Octa-core (8x2.2GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 512 GPU

Screen Size

Both: 5.65 inches LCD
1080 x 2160 (~428 ppi)
650 nits brightness

Memory

X2: 3GB or 4GB RAM
X2 Pro: 4GB or 6GB RAM

Storage

X2: 32GB or 64GB storage + microSD up to 256GB
X2 Pro: 64GB or 128GB storage + microSD up to 256GB

Camera/s

Both
Rear: 12MP Samsung S5K2L8 + 5MP S5K5E8 @ f/1.8, 1.29μm pixels
Front: 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 @ f/2.0, 1.12μm pixels

Battery

Both: 3,100mAh, Quick Charge 4+

Weight

X2: 163 grams
X2 Pro: 168 grams

Operating System

Android 8.1 Oreo
Android One

The increasing popularity of Android One phones internationally has caught up to manufacturer BQ in Europe. It has announced two new phones that would be joining the program: the Aquaris X2 and X2 Pro.

Both phones feature Qualcomm chipsets that have been fast-tracked for support with Android P and are equipped with adequate memory per variant: the X2 features the Snapdragon 636 while the X2 Pro has the Snapdragon 660.

Other than that, there are very few major differences between the two models: 2:1 displays, a fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, USB-C connections, dual rear cameras, AI-powered SoftNeuro™ selfies, front-facing 9W speakers with Qualcomm technologies infused into the overall audio experiences, Quick Charge 4+ compatibility (though a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter is included in the box) and the freshest version of Android as it is made available. The devices are rated for IP52 resistance to dust and rain, but not submersion.

The X2 with 3GB of RAM will cost €309.90, the 4GB version is €339.90, the X2 Pro at that memory level is €389.90 and the 6GB variant is €509.90. Customers are encouraged to sign up for notifications on when they’ll be able to purchase either model.

