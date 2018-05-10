BQ Aquaris X2 and X2 Pro are two new additions to Android One

The increasing popularity of Android One phones internationally has caught up to manufacturer BQ in Europe. It has announced two new phones that would be joining the program: the Aquaris X2 and X2 Pro.

Both phones feature Qualcomm chipsets that have been fast-tracked for support with Android P and are equipped with adequate memory per variant: the X2 features the Snapdragon 636 while the X2 Pro has the Snapdragon 660.

Other than that, there are very few major differences between the two models: 2:1 displays, a fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, USB-C connections, dual rear cameras, AI-powered SoftNeuro™ selfies, front-facing 9W speakers with Qualcomm technologies infused into the overall audio experiences, Quick Charge 4+ compatibility (though a Quick Charge 3.0 adapter is included in the box) and the freshest version of Android as it is made available. The devices are rated for IP52 resistance to dust and rain, but not submersion.

The X2 with 3GB of RAM will cost €309.90, the 4GB version is €339.90, the X2 Pro at that memory level is €389.90 and the 6GB variant is €509.90. Customers are encouraged to sign up for notifications on when they’ll be able to purchase either model.