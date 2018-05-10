BOGO iPhone deal back at T-Mobile: $700 off a second iPhone 8 or iPhone X

If you’re on T-Mobile or about to switch to the network and want to get two new iPhones, you’ll probably want to take the latest “buy one, get one” opportunity.

From now until May 13, the Un-carrier is offering up a big discount through a mail-in rebate if customers buy two of any of the following devices: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

For the base model iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8, you’ll get a rebate for the full price. For all other models, customers will get $700 back. That brings the total cost of a 256GB iPhone X to $449.99.

T-Mobile is also promoting wireless service plans with the purchase of ancillary devices including 6th-gen iPad 9.7, iPad Pro, iPad mini 4, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Nike+. Get any of those on a two-year installment plan and customers will get $215 off — every device purchased gets the discount, by the way.

