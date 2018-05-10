iOS

BOGO iPhone deal back at T-Mobile: $700 off a second iPhone 8 or iPhone X

Contents
Advertisement

If you’re on T-Mobile or about to switch to the network and want to get two new iPhones, you’ll probably want to take the latest “buy one, get one” opportunity.

From now until May 13, the Un-carrier is offering up a big discount through a mail-in rebate if customers buy two of any of the following devices: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

For the base model iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8, you’ll get a rebate for the full price. For all other models, customers will get $700 back. That brings the total cost of a 256GB iPhone X to $449.99.

T-Mobile is also promoting wireless service plans with the purchase of ancillary devices including 6th-gen iPad 9.7, iPad Pro, iPad mini 4, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Nike+. Get any of those on a two-year installment plan and customers will get $215 off — every device purchased gets the discount, by the way.

Details are at the source link below this story.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
50%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Source
T-Mobile
Posted In
iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Apple, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Nike+, BOGO, carriers, Deals, discounts, iPad 9.7 (2018), iPad mini 4, iPad Pro, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, News, Series 3, T-Mobile, US
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.