128GB HTC U12+ still expected to be expensive in Taiwan

Four cameras. An Edge Sense redux. Liquid Surface. All of that is set to be bound together again on May 23, which is when HTC is expected to debut the U12+.

In Taiwan, ePrice is now reporting that two memory options will be made available to consumers: 64GB and 128GB. That latter variant is now being reported to price out at a point between NT$23,900 and $24,900 — around the ballpark suggested in an earlier ePrice report. No word from the source on 64GB pricing, but HTC has traditionally put around a NT$2,000 gap between such models.

All in all, we’re talking in the range between US$770 and $850 for both versions.

It’s all just a little scary considering that the 128GB HTC U11+ priced out at NT$21,900 or $737. For reference, Taiwan Mobile lists the 128GB Huawei P20 at NT$20,900 full retail price and the 128GB P20 Pro at NT$26,900.

Signs are not pointing to immediate availability in the United States, so the guessing game is far from over. But back in Taiwan, it’s expected that sales will begin on June 1.