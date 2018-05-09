Android

Translucent HTC U12+ bringing back a color trend

Contents
Advertisement

Besides its “liquid surface” look and feel, HTC is bringing back the translucent look according to WinFuture editor Roland Quandt.

After featuring a translucent black color on its HTC U11+, Quandt is now reporting that a “Translucent” finish is in the works for the upcoming HTC U12+ along with Black, Red Rose and Violet colors.

We also covered a possibility of a matte white glass application, but alas, we’re not seeing it here. Relative to previous leaks, he reiterates the display’s 6-inch size and, for Europeans, 64GB capacity.

Quandt finally mentions that the U12+ “won’t be cheap” in his tweet, then, in a follow-up reply, said that the prices he’s seen seem “very high, but probably way off,” so how far up in the air these tags will go is still to be determined.

The phone is to debut in two weeks on May 23.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
colors, Design, HTC, News, Pricing, Rumors, Specs, translucent, U12 Plus
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.