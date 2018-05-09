Sony’s Android smartphones are not exactly wildly popular in the US, but at the right price and on the right network, they can definitely provide plenty of bang for your buck.

The mid-range Xperia XA2 Ultra made its regional commercial debut back in February with a $449.99 MSRP, which may have felt a little excessive. Of course, the 6-incher was rapidly marked down to four Benjamins, and now it’s available for as little as $359.99.

You can pick up the heavily discounted Android 8.0 Oreo device from DailySteals with a limited 1-year warranty in black, blue, gold or silver, likely for a limited time only, while all other authorized retailers continue to charge $399.99 a pop. Focus Camera still throws in a free pair of MDR0XB510AS “extra bass” in-ear headphones at that price, but a gift is not the same thing as an outright discount.

Meanwhile, the higher-end but smaller Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact can be purchased from Best Buy in exchange for $599.99 with a bundled $100 e-gift card. The e-coupon has absolutely no strings attached, but if you also want to shave $50 off the diminutive powerhouse’s $650 list price, you’ll need to activate the phone on Verizon with a new line or entirely new account.

That’s right, the XZ2 Compact is now officially certified for use on “the nation’s most reliable network”, although that doesn’t mean Verizon will ever sell the Snapdragon 845-powered 5-incher directly. It simply means you can “Bring Your Own” unit after purchasing it at Best Buy with a cool discount and gift card at no extra cost.