On Weibo, Galaxy S8 Lite gets pictured in burgundy red

A lot of intelligence on the Galaxy S8 lite has been coming from China, leading us to believe that this will mostly be a Chinese and/or a Korean release. Also, from the intel, the S8 lite sounds like it will be light in specs and not in form factor.

A recent submission to Chinese regulator TENAA has been logged related to the SM-G8750, what’s believed to be the Galaxy S8 lite. The 5.8-inch Infinity Display sticks around from the original Galaxy S8 with a listed resolution of 2220 x 1080 — not quad HD levels, but full HD is the default setting for the S8, so we’ll have to make sure. There’s an octa-core processor with speeds topping out at 2.2GHz, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 3,000mAh battery and Android Oreo.

Still, if it looks anything like the pictures leaked onto Weibo today… well, we wouldn’t be surprised — it’s still a Galaxy S8-like anyways. And the black color is there just for added flavor.

Burgundy Red seems to be becoming a Samsung favorite as it has launched the original Galaxy S8 in this hue.

