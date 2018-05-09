Recently rebranded from Android Wear to Wear OS, Google’s 2014-released smartwatch platform is in obvious need of a major new upgrade from both software and hardware standpoints.

Unfortunately, yesterday’s I/O 2018 opening keynote was largely focused on AI and some pretty notable Android P improvements in the battery life and accessibility fields, with absolutely no mention of that LG Watch Timepiece recently certified by the FCC.

As it turns out, we may have to wait a few more months for the fall announcement of a “lead” new smartwatch, along with a game-changing Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC revision.

Unveiled more than two years ago, Qualcomm’s wearable “platform” essentially replaced the modified Snapdragon 400 smartphone processor as the silicon of choice for the vast majority of Android Wear/Wear OS device manufacturers.

The ubiquity of the Wear 2100 is starting to become a problem, as no piece of technology is immune to aging, but fret not, as Qualcomm’s “generation three” wearable chipset will be redesigned “from the ground up”, and aimed at a “no-compromises smartwatch experience.”

That includes extended battery life (although we have no idea by how much), the typical speed enhancements, as well as the capacity to “do more with health and fitness”, and last but not least, a prettier look for your next-gen smartwatch both in use and standby.

Qualcomm wants fans of fashion brands like Fossil, Michael Kors and Louis Vuitton to make no style compromise when choosing the smartwatch path, so a big goal of the unnamed Snapdragon Wear 2100 sequel will be to optimize power consumption and maximize autonomy even with sleek-looking, non-static smartwatches. Oh, and you should also expect smaller designs from “several partners by the holidays.” In theory, it almost sounds like Apple will finally get a worthy adversary for the wearable crown.