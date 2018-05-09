Meant to bridge the gap between the high-end Snapdragon 800 family and the mid-range 600 series, a number of Qualcomm Snapdragon 7xx processors are slated to ship to consumers later this year inside “affordable high-tier” smartphones.

Unfortunately, the San Diego-based heavyweight champion of mobile SoCs had no actual specifications or even official names to share when vaguely and surprisingly announcing the Snapdragon 700 series back in February.

But now a very convincing image purporting to show the complete lists of Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 730 features is making the rounds, looking more impressive than we ever dared to imagine.

Obviously, the 730 is supposed to be the punchier of the two unreleased chipsets, but believe it or not, it could one-up the 10 nm FinFET LPP fabrication process of the Snapdragon 845 flagship, adopting a smaller, more energy-efficient 8-nanometer LPP (Low Power Plus) node.

That might mean the Snapdragon 730 will be unveiled after the 7 nm-based 855, with a dedicated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) also in tow, as well as a Spectra 350 Image Signal Processor (up from the 845’s 280), and an octa-core CPU configuration with two Kryo 4xx cores clocked at 2.3GHz and six 1.8GHz Kryo 400s.

The Snapdragon 710 doesn’t look like a pushover on paper either, with 10 nm LPE (Low Power Early) roots, a Spectra 250 ISP, and an octa-core CPU combining two 2.2GHz Kryo 3xx and six 1.7GHz Kryo 3xx cores. There’s no NPU, but the SDM710 and 730 are apparently set to share support for up to 32MP cameras, 3K displays, an SDR660 RF transceiver, as well as the up to 750MHz Adreno 615 GPU.

If that’s the future of mid-range smartphones, can you imagine what tomorrow’s Android high-enders will be capable of?