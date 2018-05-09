Qualcomm optimizing Snapdragon 845, 660 and 636 for quick Android P integration
Qualcomm has announced that it has optimized software on the Snapdragon 845, 660 and 636 chipsets to quicken the process for device manufacturers to integrate Android P — the SoCs are featured in several non-Google phones that are currently eligible for the Android P beta.
XDA-Developers notes that the Board Support Packages on these chipsets have been updated for Android P support. With native Project Treble support, this allows software updates from the component-level down to manufacturers and carriers to streamline updates independently and deliver them quickly to consumers.
Will Google work with other chipset producers like MediaTek and Huawei-owned HiSilicon to quicken updates? Well, the latter one sounds less likely than the former as the Chinese manufacturer is under investigation by the US government for sanction breaches and could be subject to an import ban just like its counterpart ZTE. Still, if Google is invested in getting Android P out faster, then it will want to work with MediaTek.