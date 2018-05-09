Android

LG apparently confirming new Wear OS watch for June

In Korea, LG has tipped the press off to a new smartwatch to follow up on the Watch Sport and Watch Style. The company even mentions the model name, “LM-W315.”

The model name has been tracked at the FCC with documents showing that it will most likely run Google’s Wear OS. We do not know what radios it will have for certain as those documents could be under embargo, but it’s hinted that this device, which has been previously reported as the Watch Timepiece, will not have NFC nor GPS. It will, however, feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor, 768MB of RAM, 4GB of memory and a 1.2-inch circular display. It will also be IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

The big tip here: ETnews reports pricing is expected to be around the $30o-400 level.

