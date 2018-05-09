Android

iPhone X Plus will be a beast, BlackBerry KEY2 Dates & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we hear that the iPhone X Plus will be a beast of a phone with a large display, and we also hear of the improvements of FaceID. We also talk about the LCD iPhone as we learn that the manufacturer in-charge of the display will be LG, and the technology will mimic what we see with the LG G7 ThinQ. Then we talk about the rumors of the BlackBerry KEY2 and its possible launch date. Then we focus on the LG G7 ThinQ and its possible price tag. We end today’s show talking about the possible price tag of Google’s new Pixelbook.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Google’s expensive Pixelbook is slightly more affordable this Mother’s Day
LG G7 ThinQ finally gets an official domestic price tag ahead of May 18 launch
BlackBerry KEY2 moves one step closer to commercial reality with new certifications
LCD iPhone could use LG G7 ThinQ’s Super Bright Display
6.5-inch iPhone X to match 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus size, horizontal Face ID support also coming

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!