iPhone battery replacements now happening “without delay,” kind of

According to an April 27 memo sent from Apple to its Apple Stores and authorized service providers, inventory of replacement batteries for iPhones affected by performance throttling is now available “without delay.”

The memo, obtained by a source to MacRumors, means that repair shops and Apple Stores will be able to make regular orders of batteries and only wait for the duration of normal shipping times, indicating a relief in the supply crunch on these components. While the memo is said to likely apply worldwide, in-store supplies and availability of labor will vary between locations, however, so it doesn’t necessarily mean that a customer will be able to just walk in and get a replacement immediately. The whole situation is fluid and subject to change at any moment.

Battery replacements for models from the iPhone 5 onto the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus have been discounted for the duration of 2018 from $79 to $29. Apple had apologized at the end of 2017 for not disclosing that certain software updates limited the performance of customers’ iPhones in order to prevent discharge surge that would shut the device off. iOS 11.3 contains a battery health monitor feature in the settings.