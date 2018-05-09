The Android fragmentation problem is unlikely to be solved overnight, with only a little over 5 percent of the world’s recent Play Store visitors running the newest OS flavor, while the 2016-released Nougat version continues to top the distribution chart, followed closely by its 2015 predecessor.

But Google is taking big steps in the right direction with the Android Go program, rounding up the troops in an attempt to rapidly spread the Oreo love to low-end devices around the world. This way, perhaps Nougat will go the way of the dodo faster than Gingerbread, Ice Cream Sandwich or Jelly Bean.

Huawei is the latest OEM to (discreetly) unveil a modest phone powered by Android Oreo (Go Edition) software in an emerging market, namely the Y3 2018 in Ghana. The actual launch date and price point are still under wraps, but clearly, you won’t have to spend a fortune on a generic-looking 5-incher with a MediaTek MT6737M processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage space.

That “large” display (maybe by Ghanaian standards) sports a terribly outdated FWVGA resolution (854 x 480 pixels), while the single 8MP Auto Focus rear camera and 2MP “Fix Focus” selfie shooter sound like something even a solid “dumb phone” could offer nowadays. There’s nothing special about the 2,280 mAh battery or 9.45mm product thickness either, but you must not forget the central Android Go objective.

You get access to a bunch of “reimagined” Google apps meant to save data, storage space and power, as well as key security features straight from the search giant, and a silky smooth UI at a killer price. Don’t you wish the Huawei Y3 2018 would come to more regions now?