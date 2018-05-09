Google Pay to store tickets, boarding passes

At Google I/O, the company is finally bringing its mobile payments system on par to Apple’s Wallet (formerly Passbook) by allowing it to take in event tickets, access cards and boarding passes.

VentureBeat reports that the first partners will be Singapore Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Eventbrite, Ticketmaster and soccer-focused FortressGB. Other service providers can use the updated Google Pay API to allow customers to tap a “Save to phone” button after they’ve made a ticket purchase. Urban Airship is also partnering with Google to deliver customizable merchant-to-customer messaging infrastructure direct through the Google Pay app and through notifications.

For consumers, this means that as tickets get stored, all they have to do to get them recognized is to tap the bouncer’s reader. Whether venues are prepared to change their equipment fleet over from infrared readers for QR codes to NFC terminals is to be determined.

A couple months ago, Google Pay picked up its first new medium beyond debit, credit and loyalty cards in years: prepaid transit passes.

Google is also expanding access to peer-to-peer payments without the need to access Google Wallet in the United Kingdom and the United States. It is also spreading Google Pay methods to online merchants beyond the Chrome browser for Android.