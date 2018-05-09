Yup, it’s that time of the month again. Time to lament the sluggish adoption rate of the latest big Android version in public distribution, as the newest (and buggiest) iOS build continues its steady ascent to iPhone and iPad omnipresence.

Of course, today’s Android share numbers might be that much harder to swallow for Google and the vast majority of the world’s smartphone users, as they’re released mere hours after the search giant detailed a slew of exciting mobile software add-ons and enhancements most people will be unable to experience for many months to come.

Based on Play Store data collected during a 7-day period ending on May 7, a measly 4.9 percent of the world’s Android devices are running the August 2017-released 8.0 Oreo flavor, with an additional 0.8 percent powered by the slightly newer 8.1 iteration.

That brings the two’s combined slice of the pie to a modest 5.7 percent, up a little over a point from Oreo’s distribution share a month ago. Meanwhile, Nougat continues to extend its lead over Marshmallow at the top of the chart, with 22.9 percent usage for version 7.0 and an extra 8.2 percentage points captured by OS build 7.1.

That amounts to a total of 31.1 percent, up from 30.8 in the April 16-ending week, whereas Android 6.0 is down half a percentage point, to a 25.5 share. Despite their advanced age, the Lollipop, KitKat, Jelly Bean and even the Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread flavors largely remain steady, showing no signs of imminent extinction.