The past couple of weeks have been the textbook definition of the calm before the storm, as Google succeeded in keeping all the big I/O 2018 announcements under wraps. Of course, we don’t exactly expect new Pixel phones to be unveiled at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California later today, but there is an outside chance some refreshed Google Home or Daydream VR hardware is coming.

Let’s not forget about LG’s mysterious Watch Timepiece, which could lead a resurgence effort of sorts for the Wear OS platform, formerly known as Android Wear.

Speaking of platforms, we’re dealing with a developer conference here, so software releases and operating system upgrades are likely to capture the spotlight. We’re talking the next big version of Android for smartphones, presumably with a revamped Material Design in tow, an even smarter Google Assistant and tighter AR/VR integration.

Sundar Pichai is also expected to spend quite a bit of time boasting new security and data protection practices during the opening Google I/O 2018 keynote starting at 10 AM Pacific Time. That’s 1 PM in New York, five hours later in London, 10:30 PM in New Delhi, 1 AM in Beijing, and 3 AM in Sydney, the latter two of which will have already begun a new day.

Watching the event live online from the comfort of your home or even on the fly is obviously as simple as hitting play in the YouTube window embedded above. Enjoy!