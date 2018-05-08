Android

T-Mobile’s LG V30 Oreo update spreads OTA, US unlocked variant also joins the fun

One of the reasons LG fans might understandably be annoyed by the large number of high-end smartphones coming soon from the Korean company is the sub-par software support offered lately to recent releases in the premium V and G series.

The G6 has only started to receive stable Oreo goodies in the chaebol’s homeland last week, while the V30’s rollout can best be characterized as slow and hesitant. Of course, all’s well that ends well, and the Nougat-flavored nightmare is finally ending for owners of T-Mobile-specific and US unlocked LG V30 variants.

T-Mo’s “booboo” is a thing of the past, and you no longer have to manually download the update either, with a full-blown nationwide over-the-air rollout underway for “Un-carrier” fans. The official changelog is not out, but in addition to all of Google’s typical Android 8.0 enhancements and revisions, some sweet AI love is headed your way to turn the V30 into a V30 ThinQ.

The same probably goes for the US998 model, aka the “open market” version, sold unlocked at retailers like Best Buy or B&H Photo Video, as well as tied to US Cellular’s network in regular and Plus configurations.

Keep in mind that we’re talking about a 6-inch Snapdragon 835 powerhouse released just last fall, which could have even made its commercial debut running Oreo. It’s hard to explain all these delays and fumbles, and the G7 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and V40 ThinQ may suffer because of that.

