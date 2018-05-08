Microsoft predictably had no new hardware to showcase during the opening day of its 2018 software-focused Build Developers Conference, but one app unveiled by the Redmond-based tech giant yesterday certainly managed to grab the attention of Windows users, as well as iOS and Android enthusiasts.

It’s no longer a big secret that the company has embraced Google and Apple’s mobile platform duopoly after several failed attempts at putting different versions of the Windows OS in people’s pockets.

“Your Phone” is an aptly titled confirmation of this Microsoft resignation, with the aim now being to bring the Windows 10 desktop experience closer to where mobile users already are. You don’t need any cables or special accessories to link your iPhone or Android handset to your computer, and easily access texts, photos or notifications from the former on the latter.

The plan is to allow dragging and dropping your phone’s photos into a document on your PC in “one swift movement”, for instance, without even having to take your phone out of your pocket.

Of course, the idea is not entirely new and innovative, with various similar implementations attempted by a number of computer and smartphone manufacturers. Dell Mobile Connect is the most recent example that comes to mind, not to mention Apple’s popular set of Continuity tools for “seamless movement” between Macs, iPhones, iPads, iPod Touches and Apple Watches.

Obviously, what makes Microsoft’s Your Phone app special is cross-platform support and universal compatibility for Windows 10 PCs of different brands. Unfortunately, we don’t have a general release date to share just yet, with Insider tests underway this week.