Here are the devices eligible for the Android P beta

From swipe gestures to a new focus on digital wellness and a whole lot more, quite a lot was divulged about Android P at the Google I/O keynote this day. But as the second developer preview heads out to the people creating apps for the Google Play platform, there’s a whole lot more for us consumers to dive into as a beta program has been launched for not just the Pixel devices, but several major flagships.

You can click the source link below this story for details, but as the following devices have enabled Project Treble for faster, no-hassle updates, owners of these items can just scroll to the phone they have, click “Get the Beta,” sign into their Google account as necessary and then manually pull down a software update.

Take note that our Pixel 2 unit had to download a 1.14GB file for the update. Enjoy!