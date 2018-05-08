Google Photos introduces document scanning, colorized B&W photos

Google Photos processes billions of new photos everyday and the company behind it wants to find more ways to make it easier and cooler to share the photos and videos you upload to its cloud.

Users can now share photos more easily with the people that Google’s AI finds through face recognition, evolving on its Shared Albums concept.

In stylized photo-editing, the app will be able to grab an outline of a subject in a photo and make it pop with background desaturation and other effects.

It can scan documents, too, dropping in text-editable fields and including an option for PDF export. And, for vintage album collectors, it can make an attempt at colorizing those black-and-white photos.