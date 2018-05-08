It’s no longer just common sense that suggests a sequel to the February 2017-unveiled BlackBerry KEYone is right around the corner, with concrete evidence rapidly mounting in support of an impending “BBF100” launch.

TCL’s second-generation QWERTY keyboard/touchscreen hybrid is likely to be called the BlackBerry KEY2 (rather than KEYtwo), recently paying Tenaa a quick regulatory visit, followed by May 3 and 7 Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance certifications respectively.

The latter two organizations have not revealed anything of substance about model numbers BBF100-1 through 6, but FCC’s Chinese counterpart had already listed most of the phone’s key specifications and features while also showing the product in the flesh.

Hence, we know two cameras reside on the KEY2’s back, featuring 12 and 8MP sensors, with a single 8MP front-facing shooter in charge of selfies, an octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor under the hood, along with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, and a respectable 3360mAh battery that’s actually smaller than the KEYone’s 3505mAh cell.

With all that out in the open, the Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance merely confirm we can expect the BlackBerry KEY2 to make its formal debut any day now, although there’s no specific window of time that needs to pass between these types of approvals and a smartphone’s commercial rollout. So, yeah, this could be released tomorrow… or in a month or two.