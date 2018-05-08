Android

Android P Dashboard contributing to the “joy of missing out”

Google made a quick point about the need to maintain digital well-being at I/O this year in the wake of many controversies around social media and data privacy. It is now working in a few features into its properties to promote the “joys of missing out” as opposed to the fears.

Android P will feature a Dashboard showing how much time the phone has been on, how many times it has been unlocked and just what the phone is being used for.

YouTube will urge users to take a break after a certain amount of uninterrupted viewing. It will also debut a notification digest — a once-daily pulse of all subscription notification instead of each new release or comment being pushed as it happens. Publishers may have some contention with the company on this point, especially for those revolving around more timely content.

These features and others will begin running later on this year.

This story is developing…

