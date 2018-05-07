Learn how to build 25 websites and apps with just $25

So you want to be a web developer? Don’t listen to all the haters who think that you’ll never make it. Sure, learning how to program can be quite a steep learning curve, but it’s a lot easier when you have an amazing instructor. Make your dream a reality by learning from the web’s favorite instructor, Rob Percival, in The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0.

In this course, you’ll have lifetime access to 288 lecture and over 30 hours of content anytime, anywhere. You’ll learn the fundamentals of Python, CSS3, HTML5, and much more.

Take the plunge and get the The Complete Web Developer Course 2.0 for just $25. That’s 83% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin