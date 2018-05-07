You can now register to beta-test Android Oreo on seven Huawei phones… in China
The world’s second largest Android smartphone vendor has certainly done a better job than the mobile industry’s heavyweight champion in bringing Oreo updates to older devices running older OS versions at launch. But there are still many Huawei and Honor-branded handsets likely to receive stable Android 8.0 goodies by the time build P is released.
At least seven, to be exact, all of which are accepting registrations for official beta-testing programs in China as we speak. Number one on the list is an archaic phone we were pleasantly surprised to see confirmed for an Oreo promotion a few months back.
We’re talking about the fall 2015-released Huawei Mate 8, which came pre-installed with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, as well as packing a Kirin 950 SoC. That octa-core processor is still no pushover, in fact powering the Honor 8 and V8 as well, which are also set to get Oreos soon.
The Huawei P9, P9 Plus and the Honor Note 8 share the slightly faster Kirin 955 chipset, while the Honor 6X is by far the humblest device on this refreshed Oreo-ready list, with a middling Kirin 655 SoC under the hood.
Still, we never really doubted the budget-friendly 5.5-incher would be able to ultimately leave Nougat behind, considering its Eastern and Western popularity, which is not what we can say about the Honor 8. All the confusion seems to finally be over, and beta tests should begin any day now, at least in Huawei’s native land and the world’s single largest smartphone market.