Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy X possible launch dates. Then we talk about the iPhone X and how it has surprised analysts with how much it has sold. The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro follow as pre-orders have begun in North America, sort of. Then we talk about the HTC press invite to their event on May 23rd, as the company has admitted to using other parts of non-HTC phones for the invite. We end today’s show talking about the LG V30S ThinQ and its deals at launch on B&H.

All this and more after the beak.

Stories:

– Days after G7 launch, LG V30S ThinQ is $200 off

– Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s top-selling Q1 2018 smartphone, followed by iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

– Two Canadian carriers kick off Huawei P20 and P20 Pro pre-orders at reasonable prices

– HTC uses iPhone 6 components in U12+ event teaser for a cheeky purpose

– Samsung’s first foldable phone moves closer to (limited) release, Galaxy S10 could debut at CES 2019