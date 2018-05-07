Republic Wireless has been in the MVNO business for over 6 years, but it has always wanted to address its customers’ communications needs rather than just sell smartphones. In a post on its community forums, CEO Chris Chuang explained that its latest hardware project began three years ago:

In 2014, we began to see a need emerging in our families, and in the market at large, for solutions that were safer as well as simpler. While we love the benefits smartphones bring, they’ve introduced dangers as well—especially for our children. Screen addiction, cyber-bullying, contact from strangers… all emerge or amplify the moment you give your child a smartphone. But for parents wanting to stay in touch as their children explore the world around them, what were the alternatives?

The company then decided to build Relay, an LTE-enabled walkie-talkie for kids to use to talk to their parents and keep family time away from screens. It’s a durable push-to-talk device suited for journeys through dirt, grass and water. A child gets a Relay and a parent uses their Relay in tandem with their Android or iOS smartphone. The Relay app allows users to run Google Assistant, games and music on the speaker. It also runs on Wi-Fi.

Relay comes in gray, teal, blue and red colors. A single unit is $99, a two-pack will cost $149 and a threefer will go for $199. Service will cost $6.99 per month per device. It’s said to be available soon.

We’d like to know a little bit more about international service and hardware specs, so we’ll keep on top of this.