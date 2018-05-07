April 27 came and went with no official trace of any reloaded Nokia X6 bringing HMD Global into the age of the Apple-inspired “notch”, but all signs continue to point to some sort of an X-branded product coming soon.

It turns out this could still be named simply the Nokia X, at least according to one of the largest non-government retailers in China. Suning is currently holding a contest, apparently planning to give away ten units of the unannounced device, along with extra cash prizes for three top participants.

The photography competition will conclude on May 20, which could be the Nokia X’s regional commercial launch date, but more importantly, Suning seems to reveal exactly how the rumored mid-range Android phone looks.

There is indeed a screen cutout at the top, as well as a relatively small “chin” housing the Finnish brand’s logo, while the fingerprint reader is mounted on the back, just below a dual camera arrangement with no Zeiss inscription in sight.

That confirms the X will be marketed as humbler and, hopefully, more affordable than the Nokia 7 Plus, although we still expect it to one-up the new Nokia 6, aka 6.1, despite the latter also featuring Zeiss-enhanced optics.

In unrelated news, HMD CPO Juho Sarvikas appears to have also recently confirmed on Twitter the looming arrival of a second-generation Nokia 5. Sarvikas asked an enthusiastic fan eager to get his hands on a “Nokia 5 2018” to “stay tuned”, which all but guarantees the existence of such a low to mid-end new smartphone.