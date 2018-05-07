LG Watch Timepiece may have been tracked at FCC

Tomorrow is the first of three days for the Google I/O developers’ conference and, along with Android P and Android Things, Wear OS may be getting some rhetorical love in Mountain View.

But even if new hardware doesn’t get revealed at the keynote speech, we know that LG is plotting a Wear OS release of its own to follow last year’s Watch Style and Watch Sport. Early reporting pointed out the hybrid Watch Timepiece to fall in between its predecessors in terms of specs and prestige, but we weren’t told of when this Wi-Fi-only watch would be coming nor what it would look like.

Well, we’ve got a pretty good hint as the FCC Office of Engineering and Technology has published documents showing off some reports about the W315 (following the Style’s model number W270 and the Sport’s W280). Other than a Google Play logo, SAR information and an electronic ID label, there’s nothing spoiling the experience for us.

We’ll still have to learn more whenever this smartwatch gets outed, but at least we know it’s here.