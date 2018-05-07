LCD iPhone could use LG G7 ThinQ’s Super Bright Display

LG took the time to explain to the press what its latest Android flagship phone, the G7 ThinQ, can do with its Super Bright Display — an LCD with an RGBW subpixel arrangement allowing it to get as bright as 1,000 nits. The company originally adopted “MLCD+” for its televisions, but it looks like it has found a good home in phones.

One way we can tell is that there’s now speculation from Patently Apple that as LG Display, which supplies Apple with LCD displays, could provide 6.1-inch MLCD+ panels for the LCD iPhone model this year.

All three iPhones expected out this September are supposedly going to take on the design language of the iPhone X with minimal bezels and a full-body display.

With the white subpixel added to the traditional red-green-blue lineup, backlight transmittance is increased greatly, leading to a display that’s about a third brighter than the iPhone X’s OLED unit. However, 9to5Mac ntoes that LCD panels need a more invasive ribbon connector leading back to the logic board than an OLED display would, so there’s some uncertainty in the design at this point.

Add to it an extra layer of cover glass and a thin film sensor for the display and we’re also left wondering about 3D Touch on this mid-ranger as well.