Existing iOS apps must support iPhone X notch by July

Last month, Apple began enforcing its mandate for all new iOS apps to support interface design that accommodates for the iPhone X display notch. That means that the main content of the app must fit below the notch and any relevant status information must be displayed in the wings.

The company demonstrates extreme efficiency in distributing iOS software updates to the vast majority of its customers, waving its stick around. The carrot for app publishers? More features to work with that may increase potential revenue extraction for these customers. And that will mean that existing apps, be they successful or not, will have to use the new iOS 11 SDK — covering ARKit, Apple Music, drag and drop iPad gestures and more — and support the Super Retina display’s notch design language.

Apple has just released a note saying that developers will need to comply with these standards for updates to their existing products in the App Store by July.